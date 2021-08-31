The Afghanistan decision was correct

America is at last ending the senseless continuation of the war in Afghanistan. My generation's foolish and wasteful war was Vietnam. That was another conflict in which we had no overarching interest and no practical chance of success.

Afghanistan started as a response to the attacks of 9/11. Over the course of 10 years our soldiers fought and many died in the effort to root out the responsible terrorists, culminating in the killing of Osama Bin Laden. At that point our objective was accomplished and our presence no longer needed. But too many politicians felt it was our duty to transform the country in our image.

Finally this year our presidents, first Trump and now Biden, acknowledged the futility of our involvement and called for a quick withdrawal from a losing effort, first scheduled for May 1, and now thankfully the end is here. I applaud both men for their sensible assessment.

Now I watch as the various talking heads take issue with this decision and the admittedly convoluted withdrawal and evacuation. These holier-than-thou pundits whine over the fate of the Afghanistan people.

I feel sorry for them, but their own people let them down, as they threw down their weapons, bought and paid for by America, and gave up with no resistance. Somehow this is seen as our fault, more precisely President Biden.