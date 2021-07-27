The Bible's take on legal marijuana

Readers are already saying, “Good grief, the Bible does not even mention the word marijuana!” They’re not wrong: The Bible has no mention of marijuana. However, does that mean we cannot take what is in the Bible and use our reasoning abilities to see if the Bible approves or condones the recreational usage of marijuana?

On the front end I want to say, if medical practitioners find a legitimate use of marijuana, then I will support that. If oil extracted from marijuana can help a child with palsy, then I’ll be for that. While I do not support social drinking (recreational consumption of alcohol), I have to recognize that in Biblical times alcohol was used medically either as an antiseptic or a pain suppressor. This can be seen in Proverbs 31:6, Luke 10:34, and Titus 2:3. So, I believe that a case can be made for medicinal usage of marijuana.

Medical usage is one thing, but what about the recreational “toker"? Well, I think the Bible is going to prohibit that. Christians have an explicit command for sobriety in 1 Peter 5:8 (and a handful of other scriptures). When is one more likely to cause a life mess for himself or herself: when sober or intoxicated? We all know the answer.