The capitalists who hate the socialists

To the editor:

What does a little girl dream about? She dreams of fairies, ponies, ice cream and going to heaven to be with mommy and daddy when she dies.

When the little girl grows up she dreams the same dream that is going to heaven to be with her parents when she dies.

Imagine her shock when she is told by a psychiatrist from Danville, who is now retired, that she wouldn’t die.

This child leads a normal life. She attends a junior college in Danville and West-Hampton College in Richmond. Later she attends the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After a stint at teaching she travels to Austria. Here she picks up the “wrong” politics: Marxism. Little is understood about this philosophy except that it is the workers' creed; as opposed to the capitalists.

It is when she returns to Danville that she is given this strange tablet that interferes with her sleeping and one that prompts the doctor to make this strange prediction about her death, or lack of it.