The contradictions of the moment

I don’t mean to be a stick in the mud; I really value people’s insight. All I’m saying is that our thought processes need to be, to the best of our ability, without contradiction. Here’s “the left’s” contradiction:

“The left” supports Islam and Gay Pride Month. However, Islam does not allow for Gay Pride month. So, which of the two am I supposed to support in June? See the contradiction?

I’m a Christian, therefore, I neither support Islam nor homosexuality. You may not agree with my view, but at least I am being consistent.

We all know what Muslims think of homosexuals. Remember in 2016 when Omar Mateen, a Muslim, killed close to 50 people at Pulse, a night club in Orlando, Fla.? Those who might say, “That was just a coincidence that a Muslim did that in a homosexual club” will have to disagree with Barak Obama who, while in office, said, “This was an attack on the LGBT community.”

What do I mean when I say, “I don’t support Islam or LGBT?” It just simply means I don’t support the lifestyles. Not supporting someone’s choices does not mean I hate them; I don’t support alcoholism or illegal narcotics, but I don’t “hate” the users.