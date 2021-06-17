The contradictions of the moment

I don’t mean to be a stick in the mud; I really value people’s insight. All I’m saying is that our thought processes need to be, to the best of our ability, without contradiction. Here’s “the left’s” contradiction:
“The left” supports Islam and Gay Pride Month. However, Islam does not allow for Gay Pride month. So, which of the two am I supposed to support in June? See the contradiction?
I’m a Christian, therefore, I neither support Islam nor homosexuality. You may not agree with my view, but at least I am being consistent.
We all know what Muslims think of homosexuals. Remember in 2016 when Omar Mateen, a Muslim, killed close to 50 people at Pulse, a night club in Orlando, Fla.? Those who might say, “That was just a coincidence that a Muslim did that in a homosexual club” will have to disagree with Barak Obama who, while in office, said, “This was an attack on the LGBT community.”
What do I mean when I say, “I don’t support Islam or LGBT?” It just simply means I don’t support the lifestyles. Not supporting someone’s choices does not mean I hate them; I don’t support alcoholism or illegal narcotics, but I don’t “hate” the users.
Right now, someone is probably calling me a “homophobe.” I’m not afraid of homosexuals. I would sit down and have a conversation with any reasonable, civil homosexual. Right now, someone is probably calling me a “bigot.” Why? Because I believe differently than you? Isn’t that bigotry? Shouldn’t I be allowed to disagree?
You know, I’m not opposed to homosexuality just cause “the Bible says so.…” I believe that there is reasoning behind the Bible’s prohibiting of the homosexual lifestyle. How did we decide that our sexuality should not be restrained at all? We all know regularly overeating can be unhealthy. I don’t drink at all, but society says “in moderation.” My neighbor might say something cross to me, but I must control my temper rather than slapping them across the face. How did we decide that we practice self-control in every aspect except for our sexuality?
In 1987 The Multicenter AIDS Cohort Study reported that out of nearly 5,000 homosexual men reported having 50 or more lifetime sexual partners. The 1984 study, “The Male Couple: How Relationships Develop,” performed by two homosexual men, reported that out of 156 homosexual couples interviewed only seven had maintained sexual fidelity.
How can people be happy in such circumstances? It’s not just my opinion that they are unhappy. We all know that depression and suicide is high among the LGBT community. This is one reason why I think that the Bible directs us from the lifestyle. Someone’s probably saying, “As if you care about their happiness.”
Hey, I want them to live “the good life.” I just think that means living the Christian life. I love everyone; I want the best for everyone. As does Jesus: John 10:10.
