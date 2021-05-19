The media, globalism and the police

Most of us out here surmise that the mainstream media leans left when reporting stories to this nation. One writer from The Washington Post reported that the media has a trust rating of 18%, according to a recent survey. She went on to say that this needs to change in the future, and I for one can think of only one way for it to change. That is by reporting the actual news as it actually happened.

The news is only news if it is reported like any other happenings in our society when it is truly reported as it happened. This action would be reporting the actual events, without turning it into someone's interpretation, which would take away the facts and replace it with sensationalism and hype that redesigns the event into a story, not a news item.

We all get it that Dementia Joe walks on water and the Orange Man was bad, and that he should have never said "America First." Even the so-called Republican George W. Bush said that his party should not be so nationalistic, which places emphasis on American interests first.

It is difficult to look at things in an alternative manner when we have sacrificed so many American lives fighting for the freedoms and rights of the folks living elsewhere around the globe. Many of us question how can we be any kind of a globalist nation if we are not a protector of our nation first.