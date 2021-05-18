The pandemic has taught us many lessons

To the editor:
Recently, a friend and I spent an afternoon enjoying the Virginia spring in a garden filled with flowers and freshly mown grass. We talked of family and travel plans. Eventually, our conversation led to discussing the latest struggles facing political leaders at all levels of government and their constituents as together they face the challenges from COID-19 to the daily interactions with others at home, work, school and communities nationwide.
I believe that working to resolve these challenges requires politicians and the American populace to set aside ideologies that frame public health practices such as mask-wearing, social-distancing and vaccinations as violations of First Amendment rights. Such ideologies allow adherents to claim privilege to behave as they please when interacting with others all the while ignoring the increases in COVID cases, hospitalizations and death that are the realities of such short-sighted, Constitutional chest-thumping.
I believe this past year has shown that efforts to continue to educate our children at all levels throughout this nation during the pandemic revealed needs for increased funding for computers for each student and for upgrades to HVAC systems to improve air flow in classrooms plus more training in virtual teaching techniques for teachers. Most importantly there must be intensive and ongoing district and community planning to meet the challenges for teachers, staff, parents and students facing sometimes daily schedule changes from in-school to virtual as this virus ebbs and flows.
This pandemic has exposed the need to rise above ideologies that focus solely on personal privilege over the well-being of others. It has also shown us areas of funding, training and planning within our nation’s schools that need our attention immediately if we are to protect our children’s future from the ravages of this disease.
CAROL MEYER
Ridgeway