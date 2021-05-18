The pandemic has taught us many lessons

To the editor:

Recently, a friend and I spent an afternoon enjoying the Virginia spring in a garden filled with flowers and freshly mown grass. We talked of family and travel plans. Eventually, our conversation led to discussing the latest struggles facing political leaders at all levels of government and their constituents as together they face the challenges from COID-19 to the daily interactions with others at home, work, school and communities nationwide.

I believe that working to resolve these challenges requires politicians and the American populace to set aside ideologies that frame public health practices such as mask-wearing, social-distancing and vaccinations as violations of First Amendment rights. Such ideologies allow adherents to claim privilege to behave as they please when interacting with others all the while ignoring the increases in COVID cases, hospitalizations and death that are the realities of such short-sighted, Constitutional chest-thumping.