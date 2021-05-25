The unintentional biases of our upbringing

I was born in 1942 in New Jersey to parents who tried to instill in me a sense of equality of race, ethnicity and economic status for others. “They were no better or less than I was; I was no better or less than them.” A complex lesson to teach and a confounding lesson to apply – at my age.
Looking back on the reality of what happened shows an acceptance of an extraordinary dentist. He was a WWI veteran, Black American. He made house calls to follow up on an extraction, and whose dental skills were noted when I was in college. But I was told by my parents that I could not include a classmate to a birthday party because she was different and "her parents probably would not permit her to attend."
Racism, however subtle, is taught. Mon and Dad always asked about my friends. I look back now and remember how they unintentionally implanted ethnic, religious, economic status and racial bias in my social memory bank.
She was Jewish; he was Italian; their family did not have a car; their clothes were not ironed. In fact, some had strange aromas about them, which intrigued me. I held the innocence chip. I only saw a friend.
From elementary years and into high school I was blessed to experience friendships, athletic encounters, musical alliances that the Southern states could not imagine. Segregation was the song of the South, and so was ethnic and other forms of degradation.
However, by my senior year in high school, I pretty much knew every degrading name for most ethnic, religious, racial or economic groups. Not a proud point in my life. I also walked away from any Christian teachings.
The basic teaching that we are all, again all, the children of God.
Now I am an old guy who has seen good things and really bad things. The fact that we need to demonstrate for a "Black Lives Matter” movement says we have not made enough racial equality progress. There are women, LGBTQ and socio-economic groups that are being left out of the “united” part of our nation.
This also says we have a lot more to do. If we don’t accept others, we will continue to screw up life.
My parents tried to teach this but often missed the mark. Historical events confirm that we often miss the mark.
Religious teachings continue to promote love and acceptance, forgiveness, and contrition but too many do not see their omission of love for other humans and their right to exist and thrive. It starts with a basic love for others.
