The unintentional biases of our upbringing

I was born in 1942 in New Jersey to parents who tried to instill in me a sense of equality of race, ethnicity and economic status for others. “They were no better or less than I was; I was no better or less than them.” A complex lesson to teach and a confounding lesson to apply – at my age.

Looking back on the reality of what happened shows an acceptance of an extraordinary dentist. He was a WWI veteran, Black American. He made house calls to follow up on an extraction, and whose dental skills were noted when I was in college. But I was told by my parents that I could not include a classmate to a birthday party because she was different and "her parents probably would not permit her to attend."

Racism, however subtle, is taught. Mon and Dad always asked about my friends. I look back now and remember how they unintentionally implanted ethnic, religious, economic status and racial bias in my social memory bank.

She was Jewish; he was Italian; their family did not have a car; their clothes were not ironed. In fact, some had strange aromas about them, which intrigued me. I held the innocence chip. I only saw a friend.