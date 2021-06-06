 Skip to main content
The why of Martinsville's reversion
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

To the editor:

I just read an online posting of your story about Martinsville's reverting to county governance ("Almost a city no more!," May 27). The story, as published, omitted one of the essential "five doubleyous" from the story: "WHY?".

After reading the piece I still have no idea why the city government would do this. Did elected officials get tired of their jobs and wimp out? Did protracted misfeasance and malfeasance result in dire legal exposure if they continue?

Also why would they want to exclude the public from a voice in this?

Please fill me in on these essential items.

STEVE SILSBY

Concord, N.C.

The writer is a native of Newport News.

