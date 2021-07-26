There are more important things than names

To the editor:

Reading today that the State Board of Community Colleges has approved the name Patrick & Henry Community College is a welcome sign that common sense has found its way into the process ("Patrick Henry will add the ampersand," July 23). Hopefully we can now turn to some of the real issues facing this country.

Having said that I must still reply to the Rev. Tyler Millner regarding his well-written opinion on the subject ("MY WORD: Patrick Henry's offensive name must go," July 21). Mr. Millner makes some well-defined and worthy points in his argument for a name change. I do not disagree with the reverend on his stance regarding the legacy of slavery in America.

But I ask Mr. Millner why stop with this small community college? Why not tear down the Washington Monument, a symbol of the first president who also owned slaves? With that in mind, should we not also change the name of our nation's capitol? The current push for statehood would be the perfect time.