There are more important things than names

To the editor:
Reading today that the State Board of Community Colleges has approved the name Patrick & Henry Community College is a welcome sign that common sense has found its way into the process ("Patrick Henry will add the ampersand," July 23). Hopefully we can now turn to some of the real issues facing this country.
Having said that I must still reply to the Rev. Tyler Millner regarding his well-written opinion on the subject ("MY WORD: Patrick Henry's offensive name must go," July 21). Mr. Millner makes some well-defined and worthy points in his argument for a name change. I do not disagree with the reverend on his stance regarding the legacy of slavery in America.
But I ask Mr. Millner why stop with this small community college? Why not tear down the Washington Monument, a symbol of the first president who also owned slaves? With that in mind, should we not also change the name of our nation's capitol? The current push for statehood would be the perfect time.
And let us not forget Thomas Jefferson, who not only owned slaves but produced offspring from them. Surely the Jefferson Memorial should be gone and his face removed from the 5-dollar bill.
If these remarks seem ridiculous, they are. None of these actions can erase the past or the injustices perpetrated on the Black and brown people. Much has been done to correct the mistakes of the past, and, while not nearly enough, I believe Mr. Millner may agree that opportunities are becoming more equitable and available for those who will only take advantage of them. One of the first steps would be enrollment at Patrick & Henry Community College.
Our attention should now be turned to the efforts in so many states -- yes Republican-controlled states -- to make voting by predominately minorities more difficult. If these efforts cannot be thwarted, I can only hope that all persons of every color and ethnicity will make the effort to show up at the polling places and exercise their rights to determine their own destinies.
As I stated in a previous letter: Where are the good, honest people who would seek to make our communities, state and nation a better place. Let's find these people and replace those who would bring the country down.
JOHN SIMS
Martinsville