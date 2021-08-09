 Skip to main content
There is beauty in the order we create
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

To the editor:

Picture a kitchen set of four upright canisters. They are easily imaged, as opposed to a set sitting on its sides or one upright and three on their sides. The former is easily imaged and also easily retained. The point is that order is in the former four objects, and this accounts for their being easily imaged or perceived.

Or for another example: Picture a closet full of clothes neatly arranged on a rack according to winter wear, size, sleeves or without sleeves, color and so forth. They are easily imaged where there is order in the neat arrangements.

A second theory is there is beauty in harmony. In a culture of diversity is music, for example, there is order or beauty in differing arrangements. As Andy Griffith’s country music or the Darlings mountain music or in the differing waltzes of Vienna, Austria. Without such varieties of music there is only business.

Finally there is the perception of order in discipline, in manners, along with kindness.

God gave us the case of engaging in order and beauty in the order we find or create in the universe.

ANNE MARIE CORPENING

Martinsville

