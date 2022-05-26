Thomas: County administrator shortchanged HSCO

To the editor:
After reading Thursday's headline in the Martinsville Bulletin ("Sheriff accuses county administrator of lying," May 26) I have but one question with regards to our current county administrator. Did you, [Henry County Administrator] Mr. [Tim] Hall, graduate from the Sid Clower School of County Administrators?
Please let the taxpaying residents know where you learned how to administer our hard-earned tax dollars. In my humble opinion, you seem to have difficulty with being transparent when making a budget.
You have, in my opinion, shortchanged the Henry County schools, and now the Henry County Sheriff's Office. These are county funds, Mr. Hall, not personal funds.
When you make a promise, you should not break that promise, then try to cover it up with a fact sheet. Our police officers deserve better. Perhaps [Mr. [Dale] Wagoner [who will be county administrator July 1] will do a better job. Lets keep our fingers crossed, taxpayers and police officers.
James R. Thomas
Bassett