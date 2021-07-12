Those complaining will regret their outcries

The Democrats and gays and transgenders have got it going on, haven’t they? Disrupt, obstruct and destruct is what they are famous for. Just wait about six or more months and see what happens. It ain’t gonna be good.

Just wait until China wants all the money back that the idiots keep borrowing from them and they can’t pay up. And that’s when they are going to take control of us, and all the whiners and complainers who think they have been so mistreated in this country are going to find out how good they have had it. But all good things soon come to an end.