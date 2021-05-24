Trial, conviction of Belcher could've been avoided

To the editor:

In reference to the front-page stories in the Martinsville Bulletin on May 6 and May 16 about the trial of Carol Belcher trial: It is important for the community to know that the eight charges and potential 14-year jail sentence against Carol represent a relatively small monetary amount considering that Carol shopped, cooked for and nursed Mrs. McClain from bedridden to fully ambulatory for almost two years.

The court, investigation and jail charges related to this case cost Henry County taxpayers thousands of dollars in expenses over disputed charges that cannot possibly represent more than $1,593 (the one felony charge was $200 and the seven misdemeanors by law must each be less than $200). This is about a disputed $4,000.

In stark contrast, Carol has incurred thousands of dollars personally for her defense.

When Carol was twice employed by my family as a caregiver during the illness and loss of two family members, we did not ask her to do our grocery shopping. Had we asked for this service, I can assure you we would have considered it our responsibility to look at groceries/receipts and address any issues directly with Carol.