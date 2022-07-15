Turner: America needs a third party

To the editor:

It is time for We the People to take back our country from the Democratic and Republican career politicians! Spending too much time in the political arena may have them out of touch with what normal people go through.

Their only professional experience has involved attending college, a university, and perhaps graduate studies to become a lawyer or another job, with their only ambition being to hold a Senate or House seat for financial gain. They only work six months out of the year, while We the People have to work for 52 weeks a year to support them with our tax dollars. When is the last time you had a week off for the Fourth of July and then two weeks off for Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays?

They believe they are rulers over We the People and the only way for us to force term limits is to vote them out. I assure you I will never vote for an incumbent. Remember, they will not support term limits because they are too intoxicated with their own power. We must do it for them.

We need a third party - a party of We the People.

W.R. Turner

Ridgeway