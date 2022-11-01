Turner: Reversion merits attention

To the editor:

I support giving the citizens of Martinsville the right to vote on reversion next year. Before Covid the State had graded the financial stress of Martinsville at third worst of the 133 governmental entities. I believe that ranking has improved but still a problem. This is the main reason for reverting to a town and eliminating the duplication of the school administration and constitutional offices. Millions of dollars can be saved and in 49 states the Independent city does not exist.

The city council started reversion about 6 years ago but it was voted down by a 3-2 voted of the council. This triggers a 5 year period before reversion can be considered again. The reversion process takes about 2 years to work its way through the legal process. The Virginia General Assembly has imposed a referendum on reversion for the citizens of Martinsville next November.

City Council would have the option to kill reversion for another 6-plus years and two candidates for city council have vowed to kill reversion if elected. In my opinion this is not the responsible thing to do. We will have 1 year to make the case to our citizens and let them make that decision based on facts and not the wild false claims being advanced now. I have talked to a number of legislators about this problem of smaller Independent Cities and their increasing financial burdens and have come away believing that it’s in the state’s best interest to help.

It would be totally irresponsible to walk away from reversion now while there is potentially a year to study it while lobbying the General Assembly for improvements to the legislation. After that year an informed decision for the future of Martinsville and Henry County can be made instead of locking Martinsville into a 5-year moratorium before considering reversion again.

Danny Turner

Martinsville