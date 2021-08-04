UN racial visit is not a good idea

Did anyone notice a recent article in the Bulletin about how the Biden administration is formally inviting the racism and human rights envoys from the United Nations to investigate the charges of “racism and human rights violations, in the treatment of minorities” within the United States.

There has been little to no media attention to this statement that we are asking the UN to examine our country's racial issues. But there is much reference to "Critical Race Theory" that appears to attempt a thrust of “systemic abuse” in our country, and involving the UN also highlights an issue that some do not believe exists.

Many out there are seeking to besmirch race relations in this country and to attempt to change our standard of living and way of life to a more Marxist/socialist society. There are those who feel the Democrats' platform is built on racism. If you don't agree with them, support Donald Trump or did not vote for Joe Biden, you are racist.

A review by the UN would appear to be abandoning our individual lifestyle that we fought many years to achieve. We are known as the melting pot of the world, and hordes of people are trying every avenue to get into what some are calling a racist country.