UN racial visit is not a good idea

Did anyone notice a recent article in the Bulletin about how the Biden administration is formally inviting the racism and human rights envoys from the United Nations to investigate the charges of “racism and human rights violations, in the treatment of minorities” within the United States.
There has been little to no media attention to this statement that we are asking the UN to examine our country's racial issues. But there is much reference to "Critical Race Theory" that appears to attempt a thrust of “systemic abuse” in our country, and involving the UN also highlights an issue that some do not believe exists.
Many out there are seeking to besmirch race relations in this country and to attempt to change our standard of living and way of life to a more Marxist/socialist society. There are those who feel the Democrats' platform is built on racism. If you don't agree with them, support Donald Trump or did not vote for Joe Biden, you are racist.
A review by the UN would appear to be abandoning our individual lifestyle that we fought many years to achieve. We are known as the melting pot of the world, and hordes of people are trying every avenue to get into what some are calling a racist country.
Since the UN was chartered in June of 1945, we currently contribute 20% to 25% of its operating budget, about twice as much as the next biggest contribution. But we are rarely ever are able to implement any policy matters in the UN from a leadership position.
Most people I would guess have not heard of the "New World Order" or the "One World Order" that has been lurking under the radar since the UN was founded. Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush have all been proponents of this idea for several years.
One name that has not been an advocate for this has been Donald Trump, who obviously was not a fan of the UN, and this was mainly because of the huge U.S. funding, at $10 billion, and not getting the results. Most recent issues involved the World Health Organization and COVID-19 controversies.
Many of us feel that we do not need the UN involved in our nation's business, and we do not need someone telling the greatest country on earth what to do. The U.S. leadership under President Biden is in favor of pursuing UN input. There is a precedent here, whereby if the UN were to be invited in to look at our race relations, what would be next? Gun control, military control, financial control?
It is certainly time for unifying this country instead of dividing us, and this administration continues to push us further apart.
The writer lives in Ridgeway.