Use common sense with vaccine

So, what good are the vaccines? Well, they show that we are compliant to the dictates of the governing elite. Apparently, they are for the unwashed masses, because the leaders of this country and the elites of Hollywood apparently are not affected by the dreaded disease.

And don't forget, if you are drinking beer, at the First Fridays, you are safe, but to be in the streets for Oktoberfest would be dangerous. And if you have been on a long walk, say from Mexico, your vaccine status, even your exposure to or current infection by COVID-19 are of no consequence. So, what is the point?

I find it interesting that there are now mandates to get a vaccine that most likely won't protect you. But the cause of the disease isn't important enough to warrant a true investigation into its origins. And the powers that rule us can't seem to pick an effective method for prevention and stick with it. What happened to get vaccinated and you can get back to a normal life?

I am, like many of us, hoping that common sense and respect for each other will prevail.

PATRICK RUSMISEL

Martinsville