Use common sense with vaccine

To the editor:
I read with interest the recent "My Word" from Dr. Victor Oberheu ("Vaccinations do end dread diseases, Sept. 15). His description of the vaccines that are currently available, and in many ways mandated by the ruling powers, did end diseases that plagued the world.
Polio is all but gone; measles are fairly nonexistent; rubella, whooping cough and the like are rare; and I could go on. These are effective vaccines. They stopped the spread of the disease, and allow for normal life as we know it.
Are the COVID-19 vaccines different? They prevent the dreaded "Rona." Wait; that isn't correct. They prevent the delta variant. No, that isn't correct either.
I know they prevent the spread to others. No. Missed it again.
They make the effects of the virus less severe. OK, maybe that one is true.
Sadly, as Steven Doyle so eloquently described, the vaccines don't prevent the vaccinated from being infected, and in some cases don't prevent death from the disease. If you are protected by the vaccine, you should feel some comfort that you are in a better position than the "unvaccinated and selfishly unwashed" as Mr. Doyle described them ("Spread your germy views in private," Aug. 29).
So, what good are the vaccines? Well, they show that we are compliant to the dictates of the governing elite. Apparently, they are for the unwashed masses, because the leaders of this country and the elites of Hollywood apparently are not affected by the dreaded disease.
And don't forget, if you are drinking beer, at the First Fridays, you are safe, but to be in the streets for Oktoberfest would be dangerous. And if you have been on a long walk, say from Mexico, your vaccine status, even your exposure to or current infection by COVID-19 are of no consequence. So, what is the point?
I find it interesting that there are now mandates to get a vaccine that most likely won't protect you. But the cause of the disease isn't important enough to warrant a true investigation into its origins. And the powers that rule us can't seem to pick an effective method for prevention and stick with it. What happened to get vaccinated and you can get back to a normal life?
I am, like many of us, hoping that common sense and respect for each other will prevail.
PATRICK RUSMISEL
Martinsville