To the editor:

The debate on renewable energy is hard to escape. Turn on the news or scroll through Twitter, it’s there. Unfortunately, much of the debate has focused on hyperbole and unnecessary rhetoric.

The reality: solar energy has been a major win for us in Danville-Pittsylvania County and can be elsewhere as well. Why is that? Choosing to go with solar wasn’t a governmental mandate. Quite simply, it made financial sense.

These projects have been good news for taxpayers as revenue is generated for the localities in which they are located, helping fund local infrastructure improvements and schools. Property owners, especially farmers, also benefit, as the revenue from the solar projects provide much needed income to help keep land in their family.

As a conservative, I care about property rights and fiscal responsibility. Good solar projects check both boxes by providing substantial revenue to the area without raising taxes. They add competition in the energy market, promoting greater efficiency on the grid and energy independence for our country.

Solar farms allow landowners to use their property to diversify income, support their families, and benefit their neighbors. Solar makes for a good neighbor: Trees block the panels from view, no pollution or odors are created, and no nuisance sounds are generated. They’re silently generating energy and revenue for our region.

Solar projects like Axton Solar will preserve our rural landscape and provide new tax dollars. Solar has been a big plus for your neighbors in Danville-Pittsylvania County. It can be for you too.

Lee Vogler

Danville