With the political season beginning to bloom, I thought it would be a good time to reintroduce Del Mills, candidate for the sheriff of Henry County.

Del is a graduate of Bassett High School and Patrick Henry College, with degrees in criminal justice and applied science studies. Del served in the U.S. Army as a communication specialist in Germany. Del served 25 years at the Henry County Sheriff's Office in the Correctional Division, as a shift supervisor and Law Enforcement Division, serving in the civil and school resource officer.

Del was on the S.W.A.T. and Honor Guard units. Del currently serves as church board chairman of the Bassett Church of the Brethren, where he has attended his entire life.

He currently works with the Henry County Food Pantry, distributing food to the entire Henry County community.

Del is aware of the needs of the community and an active advocate for community outreach.

Henry County, there is a well-rounded, community oriented, conservative Christian candidate, for Sheriff of Henry County. Del is an advocate for inmate re-entry and drug/alcohol treatment, neighborhood safety/awareness and community policing. He and Daryl Hatcher have a detailed plan to address these issues. It is time for a change and not a continuation of past inadequacies of the Sheriff's Office.

They want to make it a great place to work and show appreciation for that work.

Vote early, starting Sept. 22, or on Election Day, Nov. 7, for Del Mills for Sheriff of Henry County.

Thank you for your support.

David Mills

Collinsville