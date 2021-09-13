Voting should be easy without cheating

To the editor:

Despite the abject denial of its existence, in the article (“Youngkin speaks at ‘election integrity’ rally at Liberty University” Aug. 8) by Patrick Wilson, readers might be interested to hear that, yes, Americans, including Virginians, have concerns about election fraud.

Recent polls reveal that a majority of Americans support efforts to ensure free and fair elections, to include voter identification requirements and election audits. Americans want it to be easy to vote but hard to cheat.

The Campbell, Culpeper, Orange, Russell and Suffolk County Republican Committees have called for forensic investigations of the 2020 election. Forensic audits would restore transparency and trust.

The argument that doubting the election process somehow undermines the democratic process is weak and smacks of self-interest. Doubt of political outcomes should serve like skepticism of scientific outcomes by helping us get to the truth.

DALE DUNN

Locust Grove