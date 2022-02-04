Wall: HB 781 not reasonable

To the editor:

House Bill 781 is a misguided attempt to keep CRT [critical race theory] out of our schools. It is far too broad, vague, and overreaching to be seriously considered. At least I hope so.

It requires teachers to provide the state with a list of all materials for the upcoming school year by July 1. Yes, everything. Including any "guest lecturers" who may show up. Make a mistake and you are guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor. Or you may be fired. Or both. Is this reasonable?

It also requires teaching of the "Founding Documents," including The Federalist Papers and Alexis de Tocqueville's Democracy In America. This is exactly an example of overreaching government that I thought I was voting against. If Mr. [Wren] Williams [R-9th District Delegate, from Patrick County] was familiar with the founding documents, he would know that the intention was for almost all government to be on a local level. And it is my opinion that we are quite capable of teaching our children without his or the Democrats' interference.

Finally, Mr. Williams' bill also requires the teaching of the first Lincoln and Frederick Douglass debate. Yes, the bill says Frederick Douglass, not Stephen Douglas. Perhaps Mr. Williams should go back to school himself.

Keith Wall

Martinsville

