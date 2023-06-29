To the editor:
In answer to an opinion piece from June 23, “A Generational Shift on Guns.”
Do GenZ and young conservatives really want more gun laws concerning mental illness and gun sales? Possibly, but maybe more from ignorance of laws now on the books than the need for new laws! Federal law already makes it unlawful for any person to sell or otherwise dispose of any firearm or ammunition to any person knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that such person “has been adjudicated as a mental defective or has been committed to any mental institution.” So, we see it is already unlawful to sell a gun to someone mentally ill, and it’s against the law for them to possess one! It’s not the lack of laws that is the problem, it’s the lack of reporting the illness so these laws work! Cho, the shooter at Virginia Tech is the perfect example!
Federal law, which applies in all states, requires criminal background checks for all firearm sales and transfers by licensed dealers, but are there prosecutions if broken? It is a felony to lie on an application to buy a gun! Sadly, liberal judges seldom prosecute! The Justice Department said Hunter Biden had reached a pretrial agreement. This likely means if he adheres to the conditions, the case will be wiped from his record. Wouldn’t Hunter Biden be one of the best visible examples to let other criminals know they can’t lie on the application? What good are gun laws if you don’t enforce them?
We need to educate young conservatives! We can’t allow them to buy into the foolishness of “more gun laws will stop the violence” rhetoric! If strict gun laws deter gun violence, why then do the major cities with the strictest gun laws continue to have the highest gun violence?
Robbie Watkins
Spencer