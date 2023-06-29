Do GenZ and young conservatives really want more gun laws concerning mental illness and gun sales? Possibly, but maybe more from ignorance of laws now on the books than the need for new laws! Federal law already makes it unlawful for any person to sell or otherwise dispose of any firearm or ammunition to any person knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that such person “has been adjudicated as a mental defective or has been committed to any mental institution.” So, we see it is already unlawful to sell a gun to someone mentally ill, and it’s against the law for them to possess one! It’s not the lack of laws that is the problem, it’s the lack of reporting the illness so these laws work! Cho, the shooter at Virginia Tech is the perfect example!