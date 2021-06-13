We all need better health care

On June 6, National Cancer Survivor Day, I will celebrate being cancer free for 16 years. As another year passes, well over a million more people will be diagnosed with some kind of cancer. With early detection, treatment and new technologies, many will survive the disease and continue their lives cautious, but cancer free.

But sadly, hundreds of thousands won’t be here in future years to celebrate Survivor Day. In too many cases, it’s because they lack affordable access to the treatments and medicines they need to recover and manage the illness. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States and one of the most expensive diseases to treat.

I know about surviving cancer first hand, but I also know about cancer loss. My sister and I were diagnosed with cancer within three weeks of each other. She was diagnosed with breast cancer, while I was found to have ovarian cancer. To get the health care we needed required leaving our home in rural Fieldale and going to Roanoke, more than an hour away, where there are bigger hospitals. I started treatment first, and my sister drove me to every appointment. Then, when she started her treatment, I did the same. Transportation and access to health care for people living in rural communities is often a huge challenge.