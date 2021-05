To the editor:

Lately I have been hearing a lot of 4-letter words in the media. "Hate," "kill," "shot," "stop," "riot," "beat" and "hurt" seem to be everywhere. I rarely hear my favorite four letter word - “love” - used anywhere.

This is not what we are supposed to be about. We are supposed to be a nation of 7-letter words: "freedom," "liberty," "justice" and, most of all, "RESPECT."

"America" is still my favorite 7-letter word. How about you?

DICK EPHGRAVE

Collinsville