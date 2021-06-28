We are more polarized than ever

To the editor:

This country is split between people who think the GOP and conservatives are destroying our freedom and democracy versus those who think Democrats and the Biden administration are the culprits. Joe Biden said he would unite this country, and I would think most people would agree that his so-called moderate unification has split us more than ever.

His moderate agenda is doing nothing but making each side angrier and further polarized. We also realize that by supporting Trump and voting for the GOP, and while requiring an ID to vote, we will be called racist.

Our side believes in less government intrusion, allowing the people to work and develop a mindset of how we believe our way of life should function. But the liberal government wants to be our guiding light in everything we do. This guidance never is simply an assistance of direction but more a path mandating that we follow that guidance.