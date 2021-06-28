We are more polarized than ever

To the editor:
This country is split between people who think the GOP and conservatives are destroying our freedom and democracy versus those who think Democrats and the Biden administration are the culprits. Joe Biden said he would unite this country, and I would think most people would agree that his so-called moderate unification has split us more than ever.
His moderate agenda is doing nothing but making each side angrier and further polarized. We also realize that by supporting Trump and voting for the GOP, and while requiring an ID to vote, we will be called racist.
Our side believes in less government intrusion, allowing the people to work and develop a mindset of how we believe our way of life should function. But the liberal government wants to be our guiding light in everything we do. This guidance never is simply an assistance of direction but more a path mandating that we follow that guidance.
Such as we are faced with now, when we have a tremendous increase in the number of jobs available for Americans to return to work. The Biden Administration is forcing them, by handouts of unemployment benefits, to not return to work. The administration justifies our need for immigration as necessary due to shortness of labor and forcing our economy to compete further with the rest of the world for qualified workers.
We also don't believe in teaching critical race theory because we feel it only divides us . Many of us feel that we are the least racist country in the world, but we have a president who says we are a racist country. That's the go-to word for Democrats when describing our side .
We also realize that one side will always point to Jan. 6 and say this is your example of the majority wanting chaos. This country is far from united and headed in the wrong direction.
STEVE EANES
Ridgeway