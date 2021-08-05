 Skip to main content
We can't give up on pardoning the 'Seven'
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

We can't give up on pardoning the 'Seven'

To the editor:

First of all, I enjoyed reading Holly Kozelsky’s detailed piece on the Martinsville Seven  ("New efforts to help the 'Seven'," Aug. 1). I also would like to thank Faye Holland and the Martinsville Seven Initiative and their dedication to their project. Well done!

That said, I’m excited! On Aug. 31, I’ve been invited by Ms. Holland to travel to Richmond with a group of about 30 to meet with Gov. Northam about a pardon for the Martinsville Seven.

For the past 20+ years I’ve been writing about the Martinsville Seven. It started in the 1990s after I read Richmond Times-Dispatch writer Frank Green’s well-written piece about these seven murdered men. He wrote about the youngest one who was only 17 at the time of his death sentence who said before he was killed: "God knows I didn’t touch that woman, and I’ll see y’all on the other side. I knew then that my work was cut out for me. I’ve been researching and writing ever since." (One of my many letters is referenced in Wikipedia).

No white man in Virginia history has ever been executed for rape. I Hope Gov. Northam does the right thing and signs this pardon, giving some closure to this dark piece of American history.

Me, personally I won’t be satisfied until Gayle King does a feature story on them. America needs to know their history. We’re not trying to change history (his story), just adding to it.

I hope we return victorious. Peace.

PAMELA HAIRSTON CHISHOLM

Martinsville

