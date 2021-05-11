We conservatives like our Congressional delegation just fine

To the editor:

If anyone read the recent editorial in the Bulletin that had previously appeared in the Roanoke Times ("Let’s peacefully transfer power," Jan. 20) that talked about three conservative Southside members of Congress, Morgan Griffith (9th District), Bob Good (5th District) and Ben Cline (6th District), we conservatives get that they are not “the darlings” of the media.

Now, are they in disfavor due to their party affiliation as Republicans or is it due to the fact that they have sharply different viewpoints about the election?

Whatever the reason, it is obvious to so many of us that the media continue to attempt to convince us rural Virginians who have supported and voted for them to turn around and vote for Democrats. It seems that The Roanoke Times cannot accept our thought processes and confidence in our elected Congressmen’s integrity. The Times continues to pursue another route, clearly ignoring our stand on the issues.