We conservatives like our Congressional delegation just fine

To the editor:
If anyone read the recent editorial in the Bulletin that had previously appeared in the Roanoke Times ("Let’s peacefully transfer power," Jan. 20) that talked about three conservative Southside members of Congress, Morgan Griffith (9th District), Bob Good (5th District) and Ben Cline (6th District), we conservatives get that they are not “the darlings” of the media.
Now, are they in disfavor due to their party affiliation as Republicans or is it due to the fact that they have sharply different viewpoints about the election?
Whatever the reason, it is obvious to so many of us that the media continue to attempt to convince us rural Virginians who have supported and voted for them to turn around and vote for Democrats. It seems that The Roanoke Times cannot accept our thought processes and confidence in our elected Congressmen’s integrity. The Times continues to pursue another route, clearly ignoring our stand on the issues.
These men who have been ridiculed by some in the media represent us because they vote for the values that the majority of rural Virginians stand for and appreciate. We do realize that liberals/progressives have a hard time understanding this when we have left-wing Congressmen and Senators pursuing increased abortion rules, higher taxes, government health-care programs, more gun control, totally open and uncontrolled borders and ever increasing funds for Planned Parenthood.
The bottom-line is simply that our Congressmen are in full support of many of the programs mentioned here, but with the use of reason and commonsense and for the betterment and protection of our society and sustainment of our way of life. It appears the Biden administration is more intent on redesigning or destroying the way of life we have built, rather than improving it. We need to remember socialism works until you run out of other people's money.
BILL BARNES
Spencer