We need amendment to rid elections of big money

To the editor:

Our Constitution aims for a perfect union. We are not there yet.

Sept. 17 was Constitution Day, and we need to celebrate that this document has served as a vehicle of change over the past 200 years to ensure our civil rights. Amendments to the Constitution have made us a more perfect union, such as the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote; the 13th Amendment, which banned slavery; the 17th Amendment, which created the popular election of U.S. senators; the 24th Amendment, banning the poll tax; and the 26th Amendment, which lowered the voting age to 18.

However, in this period of social and political turmoil, we recognize that we have a long way to go to achieve equal representation. The growing influence of money on our election systems underpins a growing disconnect between citizens and the issues that they care about, from healthcare to climate change, from access to broadband to under-investment in our schools and local communities.