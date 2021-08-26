We need integrity from 'ReTrumplicans'

It was with interest tinged with a sense of dread that I read the recent opinion piece in the Bulletin ("ANOTHER VIEW: A rally that lacks integrity," Aug. 6). The rally by a group of "ReTrumplicans" billed as "election integrity" is very concerning as it evoked memories of the Jan. 6 rally promoted by the former president that resulted in one of the most frightening and disgraceful events in recent history. One can only imagine the sea of camouflage, body armor and possibly weapons that were on display.
It is my sincere hope that this rally was not a repeat of Jan. 6 during and after the upcoming November elections. Unfortunately there are many, especially on the Fox network, who are supporting the idea that violence is justified to get the result you want or to change any results you don't like.
Let's consider this rally slogan, "election integrity." That's a nice thought and maybe a good bumper sticker. But to what end?
For more than 200 years there has never been a question about the integrity of our elections. Not in 2000, with the infamous "hanging chads." Not in 2016, with a popular vote in contrast to the electoral count. Those two examples were elections won by the Republican candidates. I don't know if that means anything.
I don't consider myself a Democrat or Republican, just an American. As a voter I have always cast my ballot for the person, not the party.
I voted for Trump in 2016, and for the better part of three years I was comfortable with my decision. As we entered 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic began, it became starkly apparent that our president did not have the capacity to deal with a true crisis.
As we entered summer Trump began sowing the seeds of distrust by repeatedly stating the he could only lose if the election was rigged. In the post-election period he ramped up his efforts to erase the label of "loser." leading to the unfortunate and tragic events on Jan. 6.
As those who gathered at the rally in Lynchburg cheered on the efforts to control elections, I ask a simple question: If the 2020 election was truly rigged, how did the Republican Party gain seats in the House and in so many state legislatures?
This is a good question for those Republican politicians who were elected as well.
I urge all legally eligible citizens to cast their ballots in November for whichever candidates you believe is best suited for the office.
The writer lives in Martinsville.