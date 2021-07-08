We need more questions about Biden

Has anyone out there noticed that since Kamala Harris was put in charge of the Southern Border it seems to have fallen off the radar screen of some in the media? If anyone read the column in the Martinsville Bulletin by Byron York (obviously a conservative columnist) ("A disaster entirely of Joe Biden's making," May 9), he was talking about the tremendous numbers of people streaming across the border every day. We have to feed, clothe, shelter and provide medical attention that costs us taxpayers untold millions every day. This needs to stop, and some would wonder why there isn't more focus on the border, especially since it directly involves so many minor children and their destination.