We need more questions about Biden

To the editor:
Has anyone out there noticed that since Kamala Harris was put in charge of the Southern Border it seems to have fallen off the radar screen of some in the media? If anyone read the column in the Martinsville Bulletin by Byron York (obviously a conservative columnist) ("A disaster entirely of Joe Biden's making," May 9), he was talking about the tremendous numbers of people streaming across the border every day. We have to feed, clothe, shelter and provide medical attention that costs us taxpayers untold millions every day. This needs to stop, and some would wonder why there isn't more focus on the border, especially since it directly involves so many minor children and their destination.
The American people are not happy with the border situation, and any negative press does not look well for the administration. Most out here see a difference with how the border was handled for the past four years.
We are still receiving cursory reports focusing attention on inflation, high gas prices, meat and chicken and lumber prices on the daily 6:30 PM News but nothing implicating this administration. The love affair with Joe Biden continues unabated. Many of us honestly feel that this adoration is due somewhat to the midterm elections next year. The Democrats appear to be a bit concerned as to their ability to maintain control, but I guess time and their activities will determine the outcome.
Traditionally, the party in power has problems holding their majority with midterms around the corner, and obviously liberals are beginning to react to these potential results.
There are not enough critical comments regarding President Biden and his team, which result in a lack of answers.
BILL BARNES
Spencer