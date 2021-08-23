We need to speak up on our climate

Recently, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a report stating emphatically that emission of greenhouse gases caused by human activities has accelerated climate change to the extent that unless immediate and large-scale steps are taken to reduce such emissions, we - meaning the whole world but including our local community - will be in a world of hurt: rising sea levels, extreme heat and cold, severe wet and dry events, water and food shortages, human displacement, and more.

It is easy to throw up our hands and decide that there is nothing we can do to prevent such a harrowing picture of the future. However, in addition to the small acts each of us can do to conserve energy, we have the opportunity to address a significant issue in our own backyard. I'm referring to the Mountain Valley Pipeline and in particular to the proposed Lambert Compressor Station in Chatham. This compressor station would add air pollution in communities that are near the existing Transco compressor stations, which already emit particulate matter contributing to lung diseases and cardiac problems. In addition to these environmental justice issues, why would we want to build more fossil fuel infrastructure when we are desperately in need of reducing our greenhouse emissions? We need to say no to the Mountain Valley Pipeline by denying any further permits. Contact the DEQ's Environmental Justice Initiative at 804-698-4403 and make your voice heard.