We need to vote out this 'woke' agenda
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

To the editor:

Begging?

A new trend for the Federal Government?

Shut down our supplies and beg for our enemies to supply us?

Pull our troops and beg the Taliban to leave us alone?

Federal deficit climbing?

Inflation soaring out the top?

Spreading COVID-19 over the U.S. with illegal immigrants while stifling citizens with mandates.

Liberals “wake up!” Is this what you want?

We are laughing stock of the rest of the world! This country is going the way of the toilet with its “woke” socialist agenda.

Let us vote this out or lose our country.

MIKE WATKINS

Spencer

