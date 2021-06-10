We should have no time to foster hate

To the editor:
I enjoy sitting on my porch watching the birds, butterflies and squirrels. They are so beautiful and so interesting to watch. Sometimes I close my eyes and wish that the rest of the world could be like those little critters. People could learn a lot from them.
Hate, disrespect, brutality and racism has taken control of everything. There seems to be no room for people to work together and there seems to be an attempt to push people of color back into oppression. Today, hate seems to be in the middle of taking away our right to vote. Hate is very dangerous. It is a sickness. It takes control of a person’s mind, causing that person to be miserable, which brings on different kinds of violence. People also use hate to frighten or threaten those who refuse to be used.
Being a breast cancer survivor for going on 12 years, I count it a blessing to be alive. I thank God each day for keeping me here. So I have no time for hate. That’s why I encourage everyone to cherish every moment and thank God for your life. Ask God to take the hate from your heart. Remember we all have a lot to be thankful for.
A poem: “The Good Left-The Bad Stayed” by Mary E. Farris
Respect felt lost and alone
It wasn’t important anymore-the feeling was gone
Manners were hurting for not being used
It felt neglected and abused
But, compassion hung around a while longer
Hoping for a miracle that would make the world stronger
Hate walked in after the last character left the scene
Ready to tell lies and be mean
Brutality entered with a big smile
He was planning to stay a while
Abuse was happy to fit in
Because the three of them would be partners in sin
So, don’t hate me because of the color of my skin
No matter who you are, I see you as my friend.
MARY E. FARRIS
Martinsville