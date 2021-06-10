We should have no time to foster hate

To the editor:

I enjoy sitting on my porch watching the birds, butterflies and squirrels. They are so beautiful and so interesting to watch. Sometimes I close my eyes and wish that the rest of the world could be like those little critters. People could learn a lot from them.

Hate, disrespect, brutality and racism has taken control of everything. There seems to be no room for people to work together and there seems to be an attempt to push people of color back into oppression. Today, hate seems to be in the middle of taking away our right to vote. Hate is very dangerous. It is a sickness. It takes control of a person’s mind, causing that person to be miserable, which brings on different kinds of violence. People also use hate to frighten or threaten those who refuse to be used.

Being a breast cancer survivor for going on 12 years, I count it a blessing to be alive. I thank God each day for keeping me here. So I have no time for hate. That’s why I encourage everyone to cherish every moment and thank God for your life. Ask God to take the hate from your heart. Remember we all have a lot to be thankful for.

A poem: “The Good Left-The Bad Stayed” by Mary E. Farris

Respect felt lost and alone