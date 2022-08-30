We should know our history of the Martinsville Seven

To the editor,

Last year, on Aug. 31, 2021, in Richmond, then-Governor Northam pardoned the Martinsville Seven, the largest mass execution for rape in U.S. history. At this historical press conference, the Governor pardoned all seven men (one was a WWII veteran) stating that the only reason these men were executed was because they were Black. No white man in Virginia history has ever been executed for rape. (In 1977, the Supreme Court declared that the death penalty for rape of an adult woman was unconstitutional.)

It took America 70 years to recognize this injustice and I thank God that I was there to witness it. (Three of these young men were Hairstons.)

Most Americans have never heard of the Seven, especially in this area, and many don’t seem interested in learning about the many untold stories this country holds. Me? Let me first know my history before you ask me to get over it. As always, thanks for listening. Peace.

Pamela Hairston Chisholm

Martinsville