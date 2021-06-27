Western heat waves should fire us up

To the editor:

The two news articles on the western heat wave were disturbing ("Western heat wave threatens health in vulnerable communities" and "What's behind the heat wave in the American West"). I learned that climate change is making this event more extreme, and that poor and elderly people in the Southwest face the risk of death without air conditioning.

We are blessed to live in Virginia, where droughts are rare and the temperature rarely goes over 100 degrees. But we should react to the unfolding disaster in the Southwest with sympathy for fellow Americans, and we should view climate change as a problem that needs real national solutions.

My preferred first step is a price on carbon with a cashback to protect the poor from the rising energy costs while driving the marketplace to transition away from pollution and carbon emissions as Danville has already done with solar power. There are bills in both the House and Senate that would accomplish this, and I will be asking my lawmakers to sponsor them.

CHRIS WIEGARD

Chester