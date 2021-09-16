We've lost another piece of our history

To the editor:

The iconic Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond has come down. Yes, the Democrats (no surprise, as they have never subscribed to facts of history) and the Virginia Supreme Court (a surprise since the historic facts don’t support it) supposedly got their way by stating that values and public policy change.

One thing they did not mention was that history does not change, except when it doesn’t suit their devolving ideas. My guess is that they will want to replace it with their more diverse ideas that will be more suitable to the current Democratic base and their ever-changing platform.

The platform being referred to here is that everyone can be a racist if you don't agree with their side. Remember our duly elected president said we are a racist country.

This brings us to a very confusing point in our country’s history. That history is not being rewritten to add additional information to accompany what we have discovered and documented in all those years but by denigrating and destroying what we already have and in many cases as evidenced by, “first person” documentation.