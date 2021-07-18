Where do we go when we die?

What is a soul? “And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life and man became a living soul.” Genesis 2:7.

A soul is a living being. A soul is always a combination of two things, body plus breath. A soul cannot exist unless body and breath are combined. God’s world teaches that we are souls.

Do souls die? “The soul that sinneth it shall die." Ezekiel 18:20. “Every living soul died in the sea.” Revelation 16:3, according to God’s word, souls do die! (1 Timothy 6:15, 16).

What is known isn't comprehended after death? “The living know that they shall die but the dead know not anything, neither have they any more a reward; for the memory of them is forgotten. Also their love and their hatred and their envy is now perished; nether have they any more a portion forever in anything that is done under the sun. There is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom in the grave, whither thou goest." Ecclesiastes 9:5, 6, 10. “The dead praise not the Lord." Psalm 115:17. "So man lieth down and riseth not: till the heaven be no more." Job14:12.