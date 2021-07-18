Where do we go when we die?

The Bible says when we die we go into our graves to await the resurrection day.
“All that are in the graves shall hear his voice, and shall come forth.” John 5:28-29.
“David …is both dead and buried, and his sepulchre is with us unto this day. For David is not ascended into heaven.” Acts 29:34.
"If I wait the grave is mine house." Job 17:13.
How did we get here?
“And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.”
God made us from dust in the beginning. What happens when a person dies?
“Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it.” Ecclesiastes 12:7.
The body turns to dust again, and the spirit goes back to God, who gave it. What is the spirit that returns to God at death? The body without the spirit.
The spirit of God ("The breath God gave him is in my nostrils." Job 27:3). The spirit that’s returned to God at death is the breath of life.
Nowhere in all of God’s book does the spirit have any life, wisdom or feeling after a person dies. It is the breath of life.
What is a soul? “And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life and man became a living soul.” Genesis 2:7.
A soul is a living being. A soul is always a combination of two things, body plus breath. A soul cannot exist unless body and breath are combined. God’s world teaches that we are souls.
Do souls die? “The soul that sinneth it shall die." Ezekiel 18:20. “Every living soul died in the sea.” Revelation 16:3, according to God’s word, souls do die! (1 Timothy 6:15, 16).
What is known isn't comprehended after death? “The living know that they shall die but the dead know not anything, neither have they any more a reward; for the memory of them is forgotten. Also their love and their hatred and their envy is now perished; nether have they any more a portion forever in anything that is done under the sun. There is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom in the grave, whither thou goest." Ecclesiastes 9:5, 6, 10. “The dead praise not the Lord." Psalm 115:17. "So man lieth down and riseth not: till the heaven be no more." Job14:12.
Where do we go when we die? For those who believe, when Paul said, absent from the body is to be present with Lord, he wrote in 2 Corinthians 5:8. You must believe Paul is contradicting himself, for God’s word tells us through Paul that our change will come when Christ Jesus comes again
Read 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17 or 1 Corinthians 15:51-55). Continuing do we have an eternal soul.
Please read Genesis 4:22-24. "And the Lord God said, Behold the man is become as one of us to know good and evil and now but he put forth his hand and take also of the tree of life and eat and live forever. Therefore the Lord God sent him forth from the Garden of Eden, to tell the ground from when he was taken. So he drove out the man and placed the cast of the garden of Eden Cherubim and a flaming sword which turned every way to keep the way of the tree of life."
This is my belief and does not portray in any way to be anyone else’s belief.
