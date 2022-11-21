White: Grief, our dark companion

To the editor:

Life in the best of times can change to something frightening and unrecognizable in a moment. It can come before a death and after a death. Life as you knew it is permanently and irretrievably gone.

This is true the most in the death of a child and second in the death of a mate. Older people and animals etc. are next. But you live and partially adapt to them all but they are always with us as our symbiotic partnerships. No matter how inconsolable, we are forced by practical necessity and some primal desire to continue on our journey, if only for our beloved friends and family.

At times this internal catastrophe renders us bad-tempered and fractious, like a spoiled child. Because of encroaching age this has become a maturing and inevitable reality of loss and shifting of original norms.

Self pity is a healthy and necessary part of growth and sanity. If this death is of a partner or child still living at home, the rituals of domestic life become varied or moribund. In fact, you have no idea what you are doing. Often this is a person who with you celebrated "a job well done."

Alcohol, church, clubs, going to dinner with friends and varied romantic entanglements offer temporary palliative happiness.

The disharmony we feel is part of compartmentalized mechanisms which propel us forward to a new and different life, which while probably not as rich and nuanced with magic we all experience in our youth and middle years is bewitching and rich in its own right.

The secret is to face life with confidence and remember all who left us are memories cherished and that in life, anything is possible almost.

Brant White

Martinsville