 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

White: Threat to democracy is real

  • 0

To the editor:

Abortion rights denial is an appalling disgrace of this court which is taking us back to the Middle Ages, with the unconstitutional union of religion and politics.

The Supreme Court in this instance 50 years from now will be seen as a ghost of American democracy's occasional failures. The threat to American democracy is real and can only be saved by the full and active participation of all enlightened and joyful people with a keen appreciation of the Constitution and human rights.

Human achievement has always been trail-blazed by well intentioned and brave individuals with an altruistic vision of a unified population free of prejudice, misogyny, sexism, exclusivity and false and dangerous malice toward others' rights.

Brant Smyth White

Martinsville

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meyer: Abortion bans attacks

On Friday, June 24, 2022 the Supreme Court of the United States showed its teeth on the abortion issue and voted to over- throw the 50 years o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert