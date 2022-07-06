White: Threat to democracy is real

To the editor:

Abortion rights denial is an appalling disgrace of this court which is taking us back to the Middle Ages, with the unconstitutional union of religion and politics.

The Supreme Court in this instance 50 years from now will be seen as a ghost of American democracy's occasional failures. The threat to American democracy is real and can only be saved by the full and active participation of all enlightened and joyful people with a keen appreciation of the Constitution and human rights.

Human achievement has always been trail-blazed by well intentioned and brave individuals with an altruistic vision of a unified population free of prejudice, misogyny, sexism, exclusivity and false and dangerous malice toward others' rights.

Brant Smyth White

Martinsville