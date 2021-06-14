Who are these who would change PHCC?

To the editor:

I always try to be cognizant of all elections I am eligible to vote in. Burning my memory bulb overtime produces no results of a time we have ever voted for the members of the Virginia State Board for Community Colleges. I know of no person who has ceded their personal rights to this appointed board, giving them the authority to override the decisions of this region and what we name our local community college.

Remembering back to the origins of Patrick Henry CC and its humble beginnings in the old North Martinsville Elementary School on Franklin Street, it has come a long way. Thankfully, owing to the great leaders of this area who contributed hard work, time and money to make PHCC what it is today, we have a great asset to this region. If renaming the college is going to happen, the Board for Community Colleges should at least refund money families donated to build and support Patrick Henry Community College for the past six decades.

In fact, I am appalled that this “bunch of appointed political hacks” are rejecting this region’s expressed desires.

We need to look at the political party that appointed these “hacks” and hold that party accountable in the upcoming elections.