Who can represent our best interests?

To the editor:

A recent letter writer ("Why would anyone vote for a Democrat?", May 26) questioned the vote for Democratic candidates. She obviously disagrees with President Biden's policies and possibly even his legitimacy as president. Her opinion is her right and is respected by this fellow citizen.

However, I need to point out a few issues she has carefully avoided in her statement. Does she prefer votes for accused pedophiles and sex traffickers like Matt Gaetz or maybe racist anti-semites like Marjorie Taylor Greene? And let us not forget Kevin McCarthy, who cannot make even the smallest decision without travelling to Florida to kiss the ring of the former president for permission to speak.

Politicians today of both parties appear more interested in headlines and the tally of their followers on Twitter, Instagram and other social media sites. Our country is headed down a dangerous and questionable future unless those in positions to make monumental decisions on local, state and national levels put aside their egos and remember who they were elected to serve.