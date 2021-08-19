Why I voted to discontinue coalition

To the editor:

Andrew Palmer in his letter said that the current supervisor for Collinsville voted against keeping Henry County in the I-73 Coalition ("Henry County needs to push ahead on I-73," letters, Aug. 12).

Mr. Palmer is correct. I did vote against it. Question is, did Mr. Palmer have all the facts?

Here are the facts. From 2015 to 2018 the Henry County Board of Supervisors voted to have I-73 Coalition LLC to lobby on our behalf for construction of I-73 in Henry County. Roanoke County, Roanoke City, Franklin County, Henry County and Martinsville City joined together to make up the coalition. Henry County paid $18,000 a year to be part of this coalition.

In March 2018, we supervisors took a vote to renew our agreement with the I-73 Coalition for another year. The vote was 3-3, so the motion died. The next month the motion was brought back up.

We voted againm and the motion was passed, 4-2. I did not vote for it either time.