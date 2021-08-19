 Skip to main content
Why I voted to discontinue coalition
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

To the editor:

Andrew Palmer in his letter said that the current supervisor for Collinsville voted against keeping Henry County in the I-73 Coalition ("Henry County needs to push ahead on I-73," letters, Aug. 12)

Mr. Palmer is correct. I did vote against it. Question is, did Mr. Palmer have all the facts?

Here are the facts. From 2015 to 2018 the Henry County Board of Supervisors voted to have I-73 Coalition LLC to lobby on our behalf for construction of I-73 in Henry County. Roanoke County, Roanoke City, Franklin County, Henry County and Martinsville City joined together to make up the coalition. Henry County paid $18,000 a year to be part of this coalition.

In March 2018, we supervisors took a vote to renew our agreement with the I-73 Coalition for another year. The vote was 3-3, so the motion died. The next month the motion was brought back up.

We voted againm and the motion was passed, 4-2. I did not vote for it either time.

Why? VDOT had said that I-73 was all but dead at this time. I could not see the county paying out $18,000 a year for something that was not going anywhere. Other counties also started dropping out. So, in 2019 Henry County dropped out and hired Dragonfly Consulting for the same $18,000 to do lobbying on the behalf of Henry County for I-73 and other matters. Both the I-73 Coalition LLC and Dragonfly do business as Alcalde & Fay LTD. So we are still working on I-73. We will not stop. I know the importance in having a interstate in Henry County.

So, Mr. Palmer, you were stating the fact, but you were not stating all the facts. For those who new Paul Harvey. Now you have the rest of the story.

JOE BRYANT

Collinsville

The writer is the current Collinsville supervisor.

