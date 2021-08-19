Why I voted to discontinue coalition

To the editor:
Andrew Palmer in his letter said that the current supervisor for Collinsville voted against keeping Henry County in the I-73 Coalition ("Henry County needs to push ahead on I-73," letters, Aug. 12).
Mr. Palmer is correct. I did vote against it. Question is, did Mr. Palmer have all the facts?
Here are the facts. From 2015 to 2018 the Henry County Board of Supervisors voted to have I-73 Coalition LLC to lobby on our behalf for construction of I-73 in Henry County. Roanoke County, Roanoke City, Franklin County, Henry County and Martinsville City joined together to make up the coalition. Henry County paid $18,000 a year to be part of this coalition.
In March 2018, we supervisors took a vote to renew our agreement with the I-73 Coalition for another year. The vote was 3-3, so the motion died. The next month the motion was brought back up.
We voted againm and the motion was passed, 4-2. I did not vote for it either time.
Why? VDOT had said that I-73 was all but dead at this time. I could not see the county paying out $18,000 a year for something that was not going anywhere. Other counties also started dropping out. So, in 2019 Henry County dropped out and hired Dragonfly Consulting for the same $18,000 to do lobbying on the behalf of Henry County for I-73 and other matters. Both the I-73 Coalition LLC and Dragonfly do business as Alcalde & Fay LTD. So we are still working on I-73. We will not stop. I know the importance in having a interstate in Henry County.