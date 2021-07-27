Why not more on China and the virus?

To the editor:

I just watched "60 Minutes," and they reported on a segment covering the coronavirus and how it has affected so many families in this country. Most were heart-wrenching stories about lives lost and how it had devastated so many families and friends. Obviously, most all of us know someone personally who has been affected and understand how awful this virus has been in this country as well as the world.

The one thing that was not mentioned in the segment was the lab in Wuhan, China, and the questions regarding the origin of the virus that caused COVID-19.

A plausible scenario presented by Donald Trump and others were that it leaked from experiments with virology and experimentation gone bad. CNN reported that the a journalist in China who reported on Wuhan was jailed. There also are questions about why Dr. Anthony Fauci didn't believe the virus likely was engineered in a lab.

We have ongoing investigations as to how the virus originated. Most people know these will go nowhere because China will never cooperate. Anyone who thinks we are going to get answers to any of these questions is living in a COVID dream world.

