To the editor:

I’m writing concerning the president that the idiots in this country voted in. What is wrong with this guy? I believe he has drunk too much Obama Kool-Aid, and he's drunk out of his head on the policies he’s making for this country. Why would anyone vote for a Democrat?

Lyndon Baines Johnson started a useless war in Vietnam, killing thousands of innocent people, for what? Jimmy Carter gave away the Panama Canal that didn’t belong to him, and the interest rates under his administration were sky high.

Then there’s ol' Bill Clinton. Didn’t he have sex with that girl Monica Lewinsky in the White House? He didn’t have the decency to go to a motel. They were all incompetent nuts that helped destroy this country.

Next election, vote for Bug’s Bunny or Donald Duck. They would probably do better than what’s in the Big House now.

JUDY M. REYNOLDS

Chatham