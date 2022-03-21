Williams: It was a privilege to be in Dancing for the Arts

To the editor:

It was a privilege to be asked to participate in the Piedmont Arts fundraiser “Dancing For the Arts” to benefit our local arts programs on March 5.

I was very hesitant to agree to be in the event as I have zero dance training and no rhythm, but [Piedmont Arts Executive Director] Heidi Pinkston kept encouraging me do it and after working so hard with our wonderful coach and a fabulous dance partner, it was a thrill to be a part of such a positive, high energy experience and help raise so much money for programs that benefit our entire community.

The Arts, in all forms, are essential to a vibrant and healthy community. It is the combination of arts and entertainment opportunities, outdoor recreation, local restaurants, a vibrant uptown and a friendly community that all make for an attractive place to live and work. I’m proud of all the dancers and volunteers who worked so hard to make this event a huge success.

Brian Williams

Henry County

