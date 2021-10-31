 Skip to main content
Wilson: Don't be tricked by Youngkin
Wilson: Don't be tricked by Youngkin

To the Editor:

Republican candidate for Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin is a wolf in sheep's clothing.

He's a fanatical anti-abortionist who supports Trump's big lie scam. Like all Republicans, he gives a nod and a wink to voter suppression tactics used in Black and Brown communities.

Youngkin wants to cut a $1 billion from the state budget and make you believe he's doing you a favor. Those tax cuts would reduce funding for Medicaid, education, state food programs, social services for the poor, the disabled, veterans' programs, job training, Virginia environmental protection and infrastructure, and eliminate jobs. Those tax cuts would increase agency fees, especially the DMV and state recreation programs.

Youngkin's tax cuts would reduce support programs for working people who lose their jobs and and healthcare benefits. Corporations will get another tax break, and working Virginians would get trickled on again.

Yougkin's improved education plan would force school boards to implement radical conservative curriculums and give your tax dollars to private religious schools and conservative curriculum charter schools. We've seen what extreme ideology can do to states like Texas, Georgia, and Arizona. Youngkin wants to do the same thing in Virginia.

His intentions to bring Trump's big lie corruption to the commonwealth is the same old Republican BS uninformed voters fall for every time: Promise everything and deliver nothing.

Progress is not a Republican virtue, and a government without a conscience is not a democracy. Republicans never promote equal opportunity, equality, and justice for all Americans, and Glenn Youngkin is no exception.

Ken Wilson

Martinsville

