To the editor:

[In reference to "What a propaganda machine" by Steve Eanes,] Mr. Eanes, like most critics of President Biden, has selective memory. It's true the Biden administration is dealing with multiple crises, but to blame President Biden for such a long list of complaints is a symptom of too much Fox News. If Mr. Eanes were more selective with fact-based news, he would change his opinion about who's running the "propaganda machine."

Right-wing hysteria about Russia, Ukraine, China, crime, energy, stolen elections, the boarder, and deficits are money makers for right-wing news organizations. Gloom, doom, and worst case scenarios generate huge profits and ratings for right-wing media and their talking heads. Their style of reporting is best described as Chicken Little journalism where chaos, conspiracies, and hyperbole reign and facts don't matter. Fox news is currently being sued by Dominion and Smartmatjc voting systems for defamation and lying about the accuracy and integrity of their software and machines. That kind of far-right propaganda fueled Trump's Big Lie" and contributed to the January 6 attack on the capital.

Joe Biden isn't perfect, but regardless of the propaganda, insults and lies coming from far-right media, especially Fox News, thank God he's not Donald Trump. Trump's presidency was a disaster and far-right media, including Fox News, put lipstick all over that pig. Mr Eanes would be better informed if he would occasionally change channels and think for himself.

Kenneth Wilson

Martinsville