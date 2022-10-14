Wilson: Voting for a Republican is like hitting yourself in the face with a hammer

To the editor:

Republican's delusional attraction to the most criminal president in American history has bastardized the GOP beyond redemption.

Trump's lies and Mitch McConnell's political treachery have paralyzed Congress and corrupted the federal courts so badly, America doesn't trust them anymore.

MAGA embers of the Supreme Court maliciously denied women's Constitutional right to an abortion and hinted their intentions to overturn additional legislation on civil rights, personal rights, and voter protections. In Georgia, Republicans have selected an impaired, semi-literate ex-football player as their choice for the U.S. Senate and doubled down on Marjorie Taylor Green's job as the Congressional fool - poor Georgia.

In Virginia, voters elected a Republican governor who has MAGA ambitions for the White House. He's another self-righteous rich guy who needs attention and is bored with his millions. That's what happens when those who have the most to lose stay home on election day. Thankfully, Democrats still control the Senate. Without Democrats, Virginia would be as backward and socially primitive as Texas, Arizona, and Wisconsin.

In the upcoming midterm election, MAGA Republicans are preparing for another round of election vandalism. Their self-righteous crusade against imaginary voter fraud, Hunter Biden's laptop, deep state conspiracies, Hillary Clinton, and "socialism" are creations of their own paranoia drjven by Russia's useful idiot. Democrats are not the enemy. If Republicans look in a mirror, they'll see the problem. Voting for a Republican is like hitting yourself in the face with a hammer - more than once.

Ken Wilson

Martinsville