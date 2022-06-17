Woody: Many aspects of pro-life

To the editor:
Recently I wrote a letter to Rep. Morgan Griffith regarding my support for ensuring reproductive rights for women. In his reply, he described himself as a "strong supporter of the right to life." However, I believe his definition of being pro-life is much more limited than mine. In addition to concerns about the life and health of a woman with an unplanned/unwanted/possibly dangerous pregnancy, I would include the following as integral to being a strong supporter of human life:
- universal health care, including access to birth control
- quality, affordable child care
- economic equity for women and minorities
- environmental justice, including addressing climate change
- quality educational opportunities for all children regardless of zip code
- common-sense gun safety legislation
- opposition to the death penalty
- support for the poor, especially children and the elderly
- recognition that we are all interdependent in our society and encouraging efforts to maximize peaceful cooperation in our world
There are other issues which could be added to this list of what I consider to be pro-life positions, but I hope I have made the point that being anti-abortion is not the same as being a strong supporter of the right to life. When the vulnerable in our society are discounted and ignored, we cannot claim the high ground of being pro-life. I would add that we ignore the inequality and injustice in our society at our own peril. In fact, the future of our democracy may depend on it.
Martha Woody
Martinsville