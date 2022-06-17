Woody: Many aspects of pro-life

Recently I wrote a letter to Rep. Morgan Griffith regarding my support for ensuring reproductive rights for women. In his reply, he described himself as a "strong supporter of the right to life." However, I believe his definition of being pro-life is much more limited than mine. In addition to concerns about the life and health of a woman with an unplanned/unwanted/possibly dangerous pregnancy, I would include the following as integral to being a strong supporter of human life:

There are other issues which could be added to this list of what I consider to be pro-life positions, but I hope I have made the point that being anti-abortion is not the same as being a strong supporter of the right to life. When the vulnerable in our society are discounted and ignored, we cannot claim the high ground of being pro-life. I would add that we ignore the inequality and injustice in our society at our own peril. In fact, the future of our democracy may depend on it.