Wright: Danny Turner does a lot for people

Wright: Danny Turner does a lot for people

To the editor:

As the owner of two small businesses in Martinsville, this upcoming election for city council is very important. Councilman Danny Turner is always there for me when I have issues concerning my businesses, and I appreciate his personal attention to matters.

I would also commend Mr. Turner on all he does for the veterans of Martinsville and Henry County. This last August on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II he honored my dad, Andrew Wright, in a Covid-safe celebration at his home, complete with an American flag flown over the U.S. Capitol and a bagpipes player. This was a very proud day for my father and his family. My father died 6 months later. I am so glad he received this honor. I understand that five other families had the same celebration that day.

I support Councilman Danny Turner for all he does as a representative of the city and the much more he does as a person for the people of both Martinsville and Henry County.

Martinsville

